Stockholm 50: The triple planetary crisis of humanity

Stockholm 50 UN Summit

Source: Stockholm 50 UN Summit/flickr

Fifty years have passed since the first world conference on climate change, but not even a tenth of the scientific proposals have been implemented to date. "Global prosperity is in jeopardy - and it is largely because we have not kept our promises to the environment," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the new Stockholm 50 conference, which was held in the same city.

In 1972, leaders from around the world met in Stockholm to pledge to protect the planet from the dangers of climate change. The then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in her speech had warned that the consequences of inaction for all humanity will be dramatic.

Half a century later ... the danger has multiplied instead of disappearing. Speaking at the new Stockholm 50 conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that Earth's natural systems cannot meet our demands. He emphasized that the country was facing a triple planetary crisis caused by the climate emergency "which is killing and displacing more and more people every year", the loss of biodiversity - which threatens "more than three billion people" - pollution and waste, "which cost about nine million lives a year. "

"Get us out of this mess," he urged delegates at the UN General Assembly summit.

