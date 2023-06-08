Struggling to meet costs? Maybe it's time find a side hustle

From gardening... to painting and cleaning... the number of Australians taking up a second job is skyrocketing.





Tim Fung, the CEO of AirTasker - the platform connecting people to casual jobs - says he's seen an 85 per cent increase in people looking for work, year on year.





Food delivery service Menulog has recorded a 27 per cent jump in courier applications, in the past 12 months.





In the same time period interest rates have risen a dozen times.



