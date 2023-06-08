Struggling to meet costs? Maybe it's time find a side hustle

Thousands of people are turning to the gig economy for a side-hustle, or a second source of income, as the cost of living continues to rise. Interest rates jumped to 4.1 per cent on Tuesday, costing the average homeowner an extra 100 dollars a month.

From gardening... to painting and cleaning... the number of Australians taking up a second job is skyrocketing.

Tim Fung, the CEO of AirTasker - the platform connecting people to casual jobs - says he's seen an 85 per cent increase in people looking for work, year on year.

Food delivery service Menulog has recorded a 27 per cent jump in courier applications, in the past 12 months.

In the same time period interest rates have risen a dozen times.

The strain is evident as the economy grew just 0.2 percent for the March quarter.
