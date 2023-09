Stuffed zucchini flowers are one of the most delicious appetizers you can make for you and your guests. With the addition of three particularly tasty cheeses, this recipe could be the ultimate choice for a quick snack.

Pumpkin flowers stuffed with 3 cheeses

Ingredients you will need:

Stuffing





15 zucchini flowers





15 g of feta cheese





30g Blue cheese





1/2 cup of Kefalograviera





1 egg





1/2 clove of garlic





1 teaspoon fresh thyme





Pepper











Turmeric





1 cup all-purpose flour





1/2 tsp. baking powder





Salt





1 beer