Support to bizonal solution for Cyprus from Joe Biden in his letter to Cypriot president

The position that Cyprus' solution lies in the resolutions of the SC of the United Nations and the disappointment on the Turkish-Cypriot side to open the Famagusta district featured in Joe Biden's letter to Nikos Anastasiadis.

Erdogan's inflammatory rhetoric continues

Θετικό και ειλικρινές το κλίμα στο οποίο οριστικοποιήθηκε η συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη-Ερντογάν

Μήνυμα Μητσοτάκη προς Τουρκία λίγο πριν την άφιξη Τσαβούσογλου στη Θράκη

