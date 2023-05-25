Sweeteners: how they affect weight loss efforts

Artifical sweeteners

Τεχνητές γλυκαντικές ουσίες Credit: Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

How innocent or guilty are sweeteners in our diets after all, especially when we are trying to lose weight. Nutritionist Dimitra Papamichou gives the answer, as part of this week's Healthy Diet segment.

New guidelines regarding sugar substitutes and sweeteners were issued last week by the World Health Organisation, sounding the alarm on their indiscriminate use, especially by people aiming for weight loss.

According to a systematic review of the available evidence, the use of sugar-free sweeteners offers no long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children, and there may be potential adverse effects from long-term use, such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
Δείτε ακόμη

Μεγάλες επιχειρήσεις και επενδυτικά ακίνητα στο στόχαστρο της κυβέρνησης Andrews

A total of 283 studies were included in the review, including both randomised controlled trials, considered the gold standard of research, and observational studies, which can only show association, not direct cause and effect.

This topic is addressed by the nutritionist, Dimitra Papamichou, in the context of the Healthy Diet segment of SBS Greek, explaining, among other things, what sweeteners are and what we can choose if we exclude them from our diet.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artichokes a la polita Greek food

Artichokes a la polita

trolley

Consumer protection measures for Buy Now Pay Later purchases

Μπολέτη Εύα- Καθηγήτρια δίδαξε σε Κοινότητα Ιθαγενών.jpg

Eva Boleti: The Greek teacher who has been teaching in a remote indigenous community

Real.jfif

Little details and luck deprived Olympiacos of the 4th star