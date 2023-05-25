Sweeteners: how they affect weight loss efforts

New guidelines regarding sugar substitutes and sweeteners were issued last week by the World Health Organisation, sounding the alarm on their indiscriminate use, especially by people aiming for weight loss.





According to a systematic review of the available evidence, the use of sugar-free sweeteners offers no long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children, and there may be potential adverse effects from long-term use, such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.



Δείτε ακόμη Μεγάλες επιχειρήσεις και επενδυτικά ακίνητα στο στόχαστρο της κυβέρνησης Andrews

A total of 283 studies were included in the review, including both randomised controlled trials, considered the gold standard of research, and observational studies, which can only show association, not direct cause and effect.



