Sydney to celebrate New year with new restrictions

Key Points NSW recorded 18 new cases

Authorities are worried about the Croydon cluster

Up to 5 visitors are allowed in a household

NSW recorded 18 cases of covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Two of these were in Wollongong, with one of them visiting two Greek churches in the area. There have been further 6 cases in what authorities now call ''the Croydon cluster'' for a total of 34 infections in the area.





NSW's chief medical officer, Dr Kerry Chant said that she expects more cases will appear in the coming days.





So far authorities have not manage to link the cases anywhere.