Sydney to celebrate New year with new restrictions

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Source: AAP

NSW authorities have announced a further tightening of restrictions as the spread of coronavirus continues outside Northern Beaches.

Key Points
  • NSW recorded 18 new cases
  • Authorities are worried about the Croydon cluster
  • Up to 5 visitors are allowed in a household
NSW recorded 18 cases of covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Two of these were in Wollongong, with one of them visiting two Greek churches in the area. There have been further 6 cases in what authorities now call ''the Croydon cluster'' for a total of 34 infections in the area.  

NSW's chief medical officer, Dr Kerry Chant said that she expects more cases will appear in the coming days. 

So far authorities have not manage to link the cases anywhere.
The spread of the virus has led the state government to impose tighter restrictions in Greater Sydney, with the number of guests a household is allowed in indoor gatherings is reduced to 5 from 10.
