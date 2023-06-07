Tech experts fear AI could end humanity without proper controls

School girl child student learning using digital tablet and virtual screen.

(Φώτο αρχείου) Source: Getty / Krongkaew

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Some tech experts have sounded some dire warnings about artificial intelligence, saying without regulation A-I could cause anything from existential threats to the extinction of humanity.

There are countless movies chronicling the stories of artificial intelligence going bad - from the Terminator, to Tron, and Blade Runner.

And while it might sound like the stuff of science fiction, experts in the field say that without proper regulation, the consequences could be grim, with the most extreme outcome being the extinction of humanity.

A joint statement from academics, journalists, and leading executives at Microsoft and Google says mitigating the risk of extinction from A-I should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government