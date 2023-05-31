Terror at a primary school in Sydney, a bullet went through a classroom window

police_Tape police tape

Φώτο αρχείου

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

New South Wales Police have revealed more details about an incident at a public school in south-west Sydney yesterday, where a bullet went through a classroom window.

Campbelltown police officers were called to Macquarie Fields public school around 12.45pm yesterday, following reports that a classroom window, had been smashed by a "metal projectile".

A crime scene was subsequently set up at the school, which is located about 40km south-west of Sydney CBD.

Investigations revealed that was small calibre bullet, which was seized and will be forensically examined by specialist police officers.

No students or staff at the primary school were injured as a result of the incident.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Wednesday News Bulletin 31.05.23

Directly above shot of pizza in plate on table

Traditional Batzina pie

Greek main bulletin.jpg

News bulletin 30.05.2023

Directly above shot of pizza in plate on table

Παραδοσιακή πίτα Μπατζίνα ή ζυμαρόπιτα