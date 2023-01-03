Terrorism, Iraq and climate, what top secret documents declassified after 20 years reveal

KEY POINTS
- In 2002 the government made several critical decisions
- The then Prime Minister has no regrets about his decisions
- What John Howard says about the Kyoto climate agreement
In 2002, the nation and its decision-makers were entering a frightening new era as the world tried to come to terms with 9/11.
Fears of a terrorist attack near Australia would soon become a reality.
"The world had turned upside down," the then Prime Minister John Howard recalled to the Nine Network of that turbulent time.
His cabinet was faced with some of the most difficult decisions.