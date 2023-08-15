The The Dormition Of Our Lady is celebrated with Christian devotion today

Dekapentaugoustos

Η περιφορά του επιταφίου της Παναγίας Σουμελά (Φώτο αρχείου) Source: Getty

Fifteenth of August today, with Orthodoxy celebrating with devoutness the Dormition Of Our Lady. Crowds of people are expected at Panagia Soumela again this year, with the Divine Liturgy - despite initial indications to the contrary - being televised.

At 5pm, Eastern Australian Time, the Divine Liturgy at the historic Monastery of Evxinos Pontos, in the hinterland of Trabzon, will begin, presided over by the Ecumenical Patriarch, Bartholomew.

Three weeks after the verbal approval, the Turkish authorities gave special written permission for the annual celebration of the Divine Liturgy at the last minute.

Yesterday, on the eve of the feast, the Ecumenical Patriarch celebrated Vespers in the Catholic Church of Santa Maria, as there is no Orthodox church in the city.
