The breadwinner

Listen to a short story by Andreas Karkavitsas about a young man who fulfilled his duty to his family.

The young sailor worked hard for many years under a strict and unforgiving captain, who was also his relative. The captain couldn't afford to have favourites among his crew. The young sailor, worked and saved the money he needed to marry off his four sisters. Carrying on his shoulders the shame of a father who abandoned his family for another woman and forced his mother and sisters to work in menial and manual jobs to survive, the young man took upon himself to restore the family's good name. 

But what was his fate when all was restored? 

Narration, production: Dina Gerolymou 

