The Bundaberg and Fraser Cost among the most attractive areas to live

The Regional Movers Index report, conducted in partnership with the Commonwealth Bank and the Regional Australia Institute, is an analysis of quarterly and annual trends of people moving to and from Australia's regional areas.





The Bundaberg region, which now has a population of over 102,000 people, looks set to continue its positive growth into the future.





The city's mayor, Jack Dempsey said he was not surprised by the results of the Regional Movers Index report, with more and more people wanting a piece of what Bundaberg has to offer.





The top 5 most popular destinations for both metropolitan and regional movers are:





Sunshine Coast



Gold Coast



Greater Geelong



Fraser Coast



Bundaberg



