The EU is facing further calls for sanctions against Turkey

A file photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron.

A file photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R).

The European Union is facing mounting pressure to act against Turkey's actions in Eastern Mediterranean.

Ahead of December's European Council, the number of voices that call for sanctions against Turkey increases. 

  • Turkey's block to a German ship, which is part of an EU mission, to search a Turkish vessel has caused friction between the two countries
  • The European People's Party calls for sanctions against Turkey
  • The EU is keeping a close eye on Turkey's activities in Cyprus
France and Austria are already calling for sanctions, while Turkey's recent refusal to allow a German vessel to inspect a Turkish ship as part of the EU mission ''Irini'' has angered Berlin.
Online lecture: Art and crisis in the streets of Athens

Turkey alleges that the search was unauthorised and that the soldiers exhibited use of force. 

This caused a reply by Germany's Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

“The soldiers behaved correctly and acted absolutely in line with the mandate of the European mission, Irini. The accusations that are being raised against the soldiers are unjustified” said Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. 

The leader of the  European People's Party in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber announced on twitter to take action against Turkey's behaviour.
While on Tuesday Josep Borell, the block's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, noted that the EU is keeping a close eye on the developments in the town of Varosha,  for which it holds Turkey responsible.
Athens unwilling to engage in dialogue, Turkish Foreign Ministry says

Press Play to hear more in Greek. 
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ersin Tatar with their wifes meeting upon Erdogan's arrival at Nicosia's airport
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visiting newly elected Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in Nicosia.



