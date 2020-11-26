The EU is facing further calls for sanctions against Turkey

Ahead of December's European Council, the number of voices that call for sanctions against Turkey increases.





Turkey's block to a German ship, which is part of an EU mission, to search a Turkish vessel has caused friction between the two countries

The European People's Party calls for sanctions against Turkey

The EU is keeping a close eye on Turkey's activities in Cyprus

France and Austria are already calling for sanctions, while Turkey's recent refusal to allow a German vessel to inspect a Turkish ship as part of the EU mission ''Irini'' has angered Berlin.

Turkey alleges that the search was unauthorised and that the soldiers exhibited use of force.





This caused a reply by Germany's Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.





“The soldiers behaved correctly and acted absolutely in line with the mandate of the European mission, Irini. The accusations that are being raised against the soldiers are unjustified” said Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.





The leader of the European People's Party in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber announced on twitter to take action against Turkey's behaviour.

While on Tuesday Josep Borell, the block's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, noted that the EU is keeping a close eye on the developments in the town of Varosha, for which it holds Turkey responsible.

