The government's COVIDSafe app dubbed a 'huge bungle' after tracing just 17 unique infections

Despite 6 million downloads, the COVIDSafe app is yet to detect any unknown coronavirus contacts

COVIDSafe app. Source: AAP

The COVIDSafe app has identified 17 unknown cases not otherwise uncovered through manual tracing methods across the country.

The COVIDSafe app has not detected a single unique coronavirus case in almost a month and has found just 17 unique cases in the community, a Senate committee has been told. 

here.


