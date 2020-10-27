The government's COVIDSafe app dubbed a 'huge bungle' after tracing just 17 unique infections

The government's COVIDSafe app dubbed a 'huge bungle' after tracing just 17 unique infectionsPlay03:57COVIDSafe app. Source: AAPGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.43MB) The COVIDSafe app has identified 17 unknown cases not otherwise uncovered through manual tracing methods across the country.The COVIDSafe app has not detected a single unique coronavirus case in almost a month and has found just 17 unique cases in the community, a Senate committee has been told. Read more here.ShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government