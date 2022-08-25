ANZAC stories and rare photos from the Grecian Adventure of 1941

Historian Jim Claven.jpg

Jim Claven’s Grecian Adventure: Anzac Trail Stories and Photographs – Greece 1941 takes the reader on a journey across Greece in April and May 1941, following the Anzac trail throughout the Greek campaign, from the northern Greek battlefields of Vevi and Servia, through Brallos and Corinth, to Kalamata and the Mani, and on to Crete.

The reader is guided by the individual stories and photographs of some of the Australian soldiers who served in that desperate and fateful campaign.

The soldiers featured include Private Syd Grant and Sergeant Alfred Huggins, both from Victoria’s Western District.
A burial service in the field, with Mt Olympus in the background. Central Greece, April 1941.
The book comprised 335 pages of text and 13 maps, with a further 48 pages of archival photographs of the campaign.

The latter are a feature of the book, reproducing nearly 100 original photographs of Greece during the campaign, from the collections of Syd and Alfred, two collections which the author assisted in their donation to Melbourne’s State Library of Victoria.
LISTEN & READ

'Relative peace in a sea of war': Rare Anzac photos and memoirs reveal their experiences during the Gallipoli campaign

The island of Lemnos in the World Historical Atlas

Ethical humanitarian storytelling in conflicts: Greek-Australian Helen Zahos talks about trauma

These amazing images are enhanced with nearly 100 photographs taken by the author as he walked Greece’s Anzac trail over many years.


The book is a feast for the eyes, telling the campaign story in personal terms, in words and pictures.

Some of the Greek women who helped the Allied soldiers hiding at Trahila, Mani, April 1941.
The book is a great addition to the literature of the campaign, a celebration of this important part of the Hellenic link to Australia’s Anzac tradition, following on from the author’s previous publication, Lemnos and Gallipoli Revealed.
