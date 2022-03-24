The Greek Festival at Darling Harbour is cancelled

Darling harbour festival cancelled

Source: Greek Festival of Sydney

The Greek Festival of Sydney that was to take place at Darling Harbour this Sunday 27th March has been postponed due to the continuous bad weather.

In a message to the stallholders, SBS Radio is among them, the organisers note the following:

“Due to the current and forecasted weather conditions, the Executive Committed has made the difficult decision to cancel the Greek festival of Sydney this Sunday 27 March.

We understand you have all invested a lot of time and money to be with us however the committee felt the costs to proceed in these conditions would far outweigh the costs of cancelling.

We will be in touch in due course with our next steps however we have no plans to re-schedule the event at this stage.

Please understand that this decision was not made lightly and if you wish to discuss further please forward everything to me in writing.

Thanks for your patience and understanding and once again our apologies.”

The other events are going ahead as planned

However, the other events of the Festival are going ahead as planned.

The media release of the organisers is as follows:

Greek Fest Darling Harbour Cancelled

Due to the current and forecasted weather conditions in Sydney, the Greek Orthodox Community of NSW has been forced to make the difficult decision of cancelling Greek Fest Darling Harbour that was scheduled to take place this Sunday 27 March.

It is a decision that has come after careful consideration and with much regret to all those that so enthusiastically would have been part of a long-awaited Festival, especially following the impact of Covid-19.

“This is not the outcome we wanted following postponement of the last event. We had already invested so much into making this festival happen, so it is with a heavy heart that we have come to this decision” said Harry Danalis, President of the Greek Orthodox Community.

The Greek Festival of Sydney and the Greek Orthodox Community of NSW appreciate everyone’s efforts and contributions to this festival and although the flagship event cannot take place this year, there are plenty of other events coming up in the program which we urge everyone to keep an eye out for and attend.

