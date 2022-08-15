The Indecency of the Bees: Aesop Tale

Greek language school student Konstantina.

Greek language school student Konstantina. Source: Katerina Poutachidou

Greek language students from Alphington Campus School Unit of the Greek Community of Melbourne, perform the radio-edition of Aesop's fable 'The Indecency of the Bees', as part of the SBS Greek podcast series "Students and Children Perform Roles in Front of a Microphone".

"Students and Children Perform Roles in Front of a Microphone". Every Wednesday on SBS Greek Radio.
