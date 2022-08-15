"Students and Children Perform Roles in Front of a Microphone". Every Wednesday on SBS Greek Radio. Source: SBS Greek
The Indecency of the Bees: Aesop Tale
Greek language school student Konstantina. Source: Katerina Poutachidou
Greek language students from Alphington Campus School Unit of the Greek Community of Melbourne, perform the radio-edition of Aesop's fable 'The Indecency of the Bees', as part of the SBS Greek podcast series "Students and Children Perform Roles in Front of a Microphone".
