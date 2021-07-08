"Once upon a time there was an old man and an old woman who lived in a small village on a mountain with their only daughter. They were poor, had no land or other income to live on. The father was elderly and couldn't work. The daughter, however, was smart and capable..."





Listen to this enchanting traditional fairy tale from Asia Minor sourced from the book "Λαικά Παραμύθια της Μικράς Ασίας" by Nitsa Parara-Eftihidou, En Plo Editions (Athens), www.enploeditions.gr





The book includes fairy tales collected by Ms Parara-Eftihidou from Greek refugees and their descendants from Asia Minor.



