The laces

fairy tales

Source: Unsplash/JJ Jordan

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to The Laces, a traditional fairy tale from Asia Minor, from the collection of Asia Minor fairy tales by Nitsa Parara-Eftihidou.

"Once upon a time there was an old man and an old woman who lived in a small village on a mountain with their only daughter. They were poor, had no land or other income to live on. The father was elderly and couldn't work. The daughter, however, was smart and capable..."

Listen to this enchanting traditional fairy tale from Asia Minor sourced from the book "Λαικά Παραμύθια της Μικράς Ασίας" by Nitsa Parara-Eftihidou, En Plo Editions (Athens), www.enploeditions.gr

The book includes fairy tales collected by Ms Parara-Eftihidou from Greek refugees and their descendants from Asia Minor. 

Produced and narrated by Dina Gerolymou.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Matthew Aristides Karakoulakis with his 98-year-old Greek grandmother

'My Aboriginal and Greek culture priceless lessons': The secret of Australia’s most influential lawyer

stroganoff tenderloin

Beef stroganoff with wine and mushroom sauce

ANTHONY ALBANESE CHINA TOUR

«Το εμπόριο ρέει πιο ελεύθερα»: Σε νέα εποχή οι σχέσεις Αυστραλίας-Κίνας

GREECE FETA FIGHT

Πώς η ακρίβεια στην Ελλάδα φτάνει και στην... Αυστραλία