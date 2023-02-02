The last visit of Nicos Anastasiades in his capacity as President to Athens was emotional

Mitsotakis Anastasiadis

Στιγμιότυπο από προηγούμενη συνάντηση των δύο ηγετών Source: AAP, EPA / AAP Image/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Nicos Anastasiades visited Athens for the last time in his capacity as President of the Republic of Cyprus.

KEY POINTS
  • He laid the foundation stone of a memorial park in Mati
  • Meetings with Sakellaropoulou and Mitsotakis
  • Cyprus donates 2.5 million euros to the air force
Nicos Anastasiades made his last visit to Athens as President of the Republic of Cyprus.

Anastasiades met with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

During this meeting, Ms. Sakellaropoulou stressed that the Cyprus problem is a constant concern, thanking Nicos Anastasiades for the close cooperation they have had over the years.
