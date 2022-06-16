'The most rewarding thing? To give rather than to receive'

Chris Leptos AO and Julia Trafford.

Chris Leptos AO and Julia Trafford. Source: Chris Leptos

Australian Cypriot Christopher Byron Leptos has been honored on the occasion of the Queen's Birthday as he has been named an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO), one of the 33 Australians to receive this award this year.

Chris Leptos AO was recognized by the Australian state for his distinguished service to the not-for-profit sector through leadership and philanthropic support, to the public sector, and to education. 



Born in Melbourne, Mr. Leptos' parents were born in Cyprus and migrated to Australia after World War II.

He talks on SBS Greek about his childhood within Melbourne's active Cypriot community and his service to many non-for-profit businesses and how important is and was for his career.
Chris Leptos' parents: Charalambos Leptos and Lefkothea. They married in Melbourne in 1951. Source: Chris Leptos
Chris Leptos' parents: Charalambos Leptos and Lefkothea. They married in Melbourne in 1951. Source: Chris Leptos
Mr. Leptos shares some same of his favorite moments from his personal and professional life and he explains why his middle is "Byron". 

Also, he explains why today's young people are lucky enough to have all the tools they need to emerge and to positively contribute to the world more than ever before.

