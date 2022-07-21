The new cycle of programs of the Recovery College begins

The Recovery College, helps people become experts in recovery, mental health issues and achieve their goals and ambitions.





As stated on the organisation's website, recovery is a personal journey that those experiencing mental distress take to rebuild and live a meaningful life.





The Recovery College courses are co-designed and co-facilitated by Recovery and Wellbeing Educators.





One such educator is Antonia Kapsalis, whose children also face mental health issues themselves.





Speaking on SBS Greek Antonia Kapsalis refers to awareness and the need to live in the present.



