The new cycle of programs of the Recovery College begins

Free help is available for those suffering mental health issues.

Free help is available for those suffering mental health issues. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Recovery College programs for people with mental health issues begin next month.

The Recovery College, helps people become experts in recovery, mental health issues and achieve their goals and ambitions.

As stated on the organisation's website, recovery is a personal journey that those experiencing mental distress take to rebuild and live a meaningful life.

The Recovery College courses are co-designed and co-facilitated by Recovery and Wellbeing Educators.

One such educator is Antonia Kapsalis, whose children also face mental health issues themselves.

Speaking on SBS Greek Antonia Kapsalis refers to awareness and the need to live in the present.

The program starts on Thursday, August 4 and is hosted at the Recovery Wellbeing College at 15 Kensington St, Kogarah, opposite St George's Hospital.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government