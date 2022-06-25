'The Painted Sculpture: Australianism and Hellenism': An exhibition by Greek-Australian Effie Chaniotis

The ancient Greeks painted their sculptures, in the same way. Greek-Australian artist Efrossini Chaniotis has always painted on hers.





Having studied sculpture in Australia and painting in Greece, Efrossini's practice naturally combined both.





Her vibrant colour palette is reflective of growing up 'down+under' and her propensity for storytelling, myth and exploration of Mediterranean themes, the indelible imprint of a rich cultural heritage. "The Painted Sculpture: The meeting of Australianism and Hellenism". The new sculpture exhibition by artist Efrossini Chaniotis. Source: Efrossini Chaniotis "The Painted Sculpture" is an exhibition of figurative 3D works.





Efrossini’s work draws from her childhood experiences of storytelling, modern art, and her Hellenic background.





Her artistic execution and themes are in her own admission, person centered, perhaps romantic, and idealized. Researcher, poet, writer, editor and critic Tina Giannoukos. Source: Tina Giannoukos As a Greek-Australian and as a sculptor and painter, her work deals with bringing opposites together and, compelled to and delights in, discovering ways of creating harmony within things; a purpose ingrained as a child of immigrant parents.



