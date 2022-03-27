The rain stopped so Sydney’s Greek Australian community can celebrate the 25th of March 1821

The celebrations began in the morning with a Doxology Service at the Cathedral of the Annunciation of Our Lady, at Redfern.
Following this, a memorial service took place, after midday, at the Cenotaph of Martin Place, where there was the laying of the wreaths by Australian officials, Greek and Cypriot diplomatic representatives and representatives of Greek Associations and brotherhoods.
Ο Αρχιεπίσκοπος κ. Μακάριος, ο Πρόεδρος της Κοινότητας κ. Χάρης Δανάλης και η Αντιπρόεδρος της Κοινότητας κυρία Ουρανία Καρτέρη. Source: SBS Greek
Μαθητές και μαθήτριες των σχολείων της Κοινότητας Source: SBS Greek
Μαθητές και μαθήτριες του Κολλεγίου του Αγίου Σπυρίδωνα Source: SBS Greek
Άλλο ένα στιγμιότυπο από το Martin Place Source: SBS Greek