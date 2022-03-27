The rain stopped so Sydney’s Greek Australian community can celebrate the 25th of March 1821

Μαθητές και μαθήτριες του Κολλεγίου των Αγίων Πάντων

Μαθητές και μαθήτριες του Κολλεγίου των Αγίων Πάντων

The weather was kind today to the Greek-Australian community of Sydney. The rain stopped in time for the celebrations at Martin Place’s Cenotaph to proceed without any obstacle.

The celebrations began in the morning with a Doxology Service at the Cathedral of the Annunciation of Our Lady, at Redfern.

Following this, a memorial service took place, after midday, at the Cenotaph of Martin Place, where there was the laying of the wreaths by Australian officials, Greek and Cypriot diplomatic representatives and representatives of Greek Associations and brotherhoods.

Ο Αρχιεπίσκοπος κ. Μακάριος, ο Πρόεδρος της Κοινότητας κ. Χάρης Δανάλης και η Αντιπρόεδρος της Κοινότητας κυρία Ουρανία Καρτέρη.
Ο Αρχιεπίσκοπος κ. Μακάριος, ο Πρόεδρος της Κοινότητας κ. Χάρης Δανάλης και η Αντιπρόεδρος της Κοινότητας κυρία Ουρανία Καρτέρη.
Μαθητές και μαθήτριες των σχολείων της Κοινότητας
Μαθητές και μαθήτριες των σχολείων της Κοινότητας
Μαθητές και μαθήτριες του Κολλεγίου του Αγίου Σπυρίδωνα
Μαθητές και μαθήτριες του Κολλεγίου του Αγίου Σπυρίδωνα
Άλλο ένα στιγμιότυπο από το Martin Place
Άλλο ένα στιγμιότυπο από το Martin Place
