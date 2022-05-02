The search for new particles could revolutionise our understanding of the universe

Open Days At CERN Particle Physics Lab

Α part of the LHC tunnel is seen during the Open Days at the CERN particle physics research facility Source: Getty Images Europe

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The world’s most powerful particle accelerator has resumed operations after a three-year pause during which it's been given a major upgrade.

Scientists at the Large Hadron Collider on the border between France and Switzerland believe the revamped machine will discover particles that are completely new to science. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government