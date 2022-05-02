Scientists at the Large Hadron Collider on the border between France and Switzerland believe the revamped machine will discover particles that are completely new to science.
The search for new particles could revolutionise our understanding of the universe
Α part of the LHC tunnel is seen during the Open Days at the CERN particle physics research facility Source: Getty Images Europe
The world’s most powerful particle accelerator has resumed operations after a three-year pause during which it's been given a major upgrade.
