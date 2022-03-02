The tragic story of a lighthouse in popular Jervis Bay

Faros

Το σήμερα και το τότε σε ένα κολάζ Source: SBS Greek/Lighthouses Australia

A series of tragic events have accompanied the story of Cape St George lighthouse located near Jervis Bay on south coast of New South Wales.

At the popular destination of Jervis Bay, on south coast of New South Wales, lie the ruins of a lighthouse. The story it has to tell is particularly tragic.

Main Points

  • The project was challenged in its inception
  • Tragic events have marked the history of the lighthouse
  • Destroyed as it failed in its mission
An area visited by hundreds of expatriates each year, the Cape St George lighthouse is perhaps the most important European monument in the Booderee National Park, in which it is located.

Designed by architect Alexander Dawson and built in 1860, the lighthouse was built of sandstone blocks quarried near the present day Jervis Bay village.
Faros
Ο φάρος του Cape St George στις στιμές δόξες του Source: Lighthouse Australia
The tower was 18.5 metres high, bearing 8 rooms at ground level.

Yet it was doomed from its inception. Its light lasted less than 40 years, after which it was destroyed.

Speaking to SBS Greek, Ian Clifford, President of the Lighthouses of Australia, refers to the fact that the lighthouse was built in a spot that could not help the navigation of ships arriving at the time from Europe.
Faros
Άποψη του ιστορικού φάρου από απόσταση Source: SBS Greek
Whilst it is a picturesque location today, the lighthouse has a fascinating and grisly history of death and disaster.

Press Play to hear the podcast in Greek.

