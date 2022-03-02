The tragic story of a lighthouse in popular Jervis Bay

At the popular destination of Jervis Bay, on south coast of New South Wales, lie the ruins of a lighthouse. The story it has to tell is particularly tragic.





Main Points





The project was challenged in its inception

Tragic events have marked the history of the lighthouse

Destroyed as it failed in its mission

An area visited by hundreds of expatriates each year, the Cape St George lighthouse is perhaps the most important European monument in the Booderee National Park, in which it is located.





Designed by architect Alexander Dawson and built in 1860, the lighthouse was built of sandstone blocks quarried near the present day Jervis Bay village. Ο φάρος του Cape St George στις στιμές δόξες του Source: Lighthouse Australia The tower was 18.5 metres high, bearing 8 rooms at ground level.





Yet it was doomed from its inception. Its light lasted less than 40 years, after which it was destroyed.





Speaking to SBS Greek, Ian Clifford, President of the Lighthouses of Australia, refers to the fact that the lighthouse was built in a spot that could not help the navigation of ships arriving at the time from Europe. Άποψη του ιστορικού φάρου από απόσταση Source: SBS Greek Whilst it is a picturesque location today, the lighthouse has a fascinating and grisly history of death and disaster.



