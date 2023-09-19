The winners and losers of the budget in New South Wales

Winners and losers in the NSW budget

Frontline workers, such as nurses, doctors and police officers, will be the big winners in the New South Wales state budget. At the same time, the government will invest billions of dollars in housing and infrastructure projects, as well as rehabilitation programmes in communities still dealing with the effects of recent bushfires and floods.

New South Wales Treasurer, Daniel Mookie at the budget presentation outlined the Labor government's plans to return to surplus over the next two years, despite more than $18 billion in new spending and an $8 billion budget deficit projected for the 2023-2024 financial year.

The booming real estate market will see state government revenue from stamp duties increase as homeowners who had delayed any purchase during the COVID pandemic and period of elevated inflation, return to the market again.

As Mr Muki said, this budget benefits the many, ending privatisation that brings profits to the few.

At the same time, he noted that the budget delivers to the people all that was promised, bringing the public debt back under control.
