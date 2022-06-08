Thousands of Australians are waiting for their passports to travel overseas

Thousands of Australians are waiting for their passports to travel overseasPlay09:45Acropolis, Athens, Greece. Source: EPA/Gavriil PapadiotisGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.93MB) Here is what is happening!LISTEN TOΓιατί χιλιάδες Αυστραλοί (και Ελληνοαυστραλοί) αργούν να πάρουν διαβατήριο;SBS Greek07/06/202209:45PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑΤαξίδι Ελλάδα: ‘Μην περιμένετε τελευταία στιγμή’Ταξίδι Αυστραλία – Ελλάδα: Απαιτούμενα έγγραφα και διαδικασίες'Pharos': The Modern Greek Strategic Plan is on! What are the three major steps?ShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government