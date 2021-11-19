‘Too little, too late’: Daughter of St Basil's outbreak victim on what could have saved residents' lives

: A general view of the entrance of St Basil's Home for the Aged in Fawkner - inset photo of deceased Georgia Mitsinikos

A coronial inquest is underway into the 50 deaths of residents at the St Basil's aged care home in Melbourne, during a July and August 2020 coronavirus outbreak Source: Getty Images - Maxine Tsihlakis (inset)

The daughter of a deceased St Basil’s resident slams the aged care home’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak in July 2020 that cost the lives of 50 people, equating it to a form of "manslaughter"

The deaths of 50 elderly – more than 40 of them of Greek background – are at the centre of an inquest underway conducted by the Victorian State Coroner Judge John Cain.

Georgia Mitsinikos was one of the residents of the aged care home in Fawkner, Melbourne, that passed away during the coronavirus outbreak.
Georgia Mitsinikos grave stone
Georgia Mitsinikos Mitsinikos died in hospital on 23 July, three days after her family was told she had tested negative Source: Maxine Tsihlakis
The court heard multiple accounts this week of St Basil’s staff members over inadequate preparedness, lack of training on PPE use and discouragement of wearing face masks at the start of the outbreak.

While giving evidence at an inquest hearing on Friday 19 November, Ms Mitsinikos’ daughter, Metaxia Tsihlakis, stated having felt relieved when told her mother would be evacuated from the nursing home. But the day after she was taken to hospital, she passed.

Ms Tsihlakis tells SBS Greek she found the response “too little, too late”, and believes there is one defining factor that could have saved her mum’s and other residents’ lives.

‘Too little, too late’: Daughter of St Basil's outbreak victim on what could have saved residents' lives image

Έρευνα Βασιλειάδα: ‘Έπρεπε να τους βγάλουν από την πρώτη στιγμή’

SBS Greek

19/11/202105:55
