Batzina is a traditional pie of Thessaly which is made without a dough and with few ingredients.





This pie is particularly thin and its name comes from the word batzos (or batsos) which is a Greek white, hard goat and sheep's milk cheese, originating from Western Macedonia.



Traditional Batzina pie

Ingredients you will need:





4 medium grated zucchini



200g feta cheese, crumbled



1 egg



320g of flour



250g yoghurt



5 sprigs of thyme



10 mint leaves



150-200ml water



4 tbsp olive oil



Salt