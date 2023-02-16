Loukoumades are the main protagonist, after the various dance shows, in the Greek festivals that various institutions hold in the major cities of Australia.





We met them at the Summer Festival of "St Basil" in the suburb of Carss Park, we will also meet them at the Sydney Greek Festival organised by the Greek Orthodox Community of New South Wales this week.





With the help of chef Rafail Patera we will learn how to make our own traditional loukoumades in our home kitchen.



Traditional loukoumades with honey and walnuts

Ingredients you will need:

500g of all-purpose flour



500ml warm water



1 sachet of dry yeast



1/2 teaspoon Chios mastic, crushed



1/4 tsp salt





For serving





Honey



Walnuts



Cinnamon

