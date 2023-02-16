Traditional loukoumades with honey and walnuts

rafa 2.jpg

Ο σεφ Ραφαήλ Πατέρας Credit: commons.wikimedia.org/Rafail Pateras

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

A dessert that is often found in Greek festivals that take place in various cities in Australia is loukoumades.

Loukoumades are the main protagonist, after the various dance shows, in the Greek festivals that various institutions hold in the major cities of Australia.

We met them at the Summer Festival of "St Basil" in the suburb of Carss Park, we will also meet them at the Sydney Greek Festival organised by the Greek Orthodox Community of New South Wales this week.

With the help of chef Rafail Patera we will learn how to make our own traditional loukoumades in our home kitchen.

Traditional loukoumades with honey and walnuts

Ingredients you will need:

500g of all-purpose flour
500ml warm water
1 sachet of dry yeast
1/2 teaspoon Chios mastic, crushed
1/4 tsp salt

For serving

Honey
Walnuts
Cinnamon
Δείτε ακόμη

Μύδια αχνιστά με λευκό κρασί

Share

Latest podcast episodes

There are an estimated 2,500 feral horses in Victoria's eastern alps

Wild horses cause road accidents in Queensland

Hellenic Museum: Who Are You?: Athens, Aotearoa & the Art of Marian Maguire

Ancient Greece, colonial Britain and Māori culture at Melbourne's Hellenic Museum

Greek main bulletin.jpg

Δελτίο Ειδήσεων: Πέμπτη 16.02.2023

Δημοτικό σχολείο Watkins στην πολιτεία Ουάσιγκτον

14χρονος απεβίωσε σε δυστύχημα με σχολικό λεωφορείο - Αγνοούνται δύο άτομα μετά από κατάρρευση ορυχείου