Tragedy with 4 dead after two helicopters crash at Sea World theme park

An Australian pilot named Ashley Jenkinson and two British nationals, believed to be husband and wife, are among four people who died in a horrific crash in Gold Coast after a mid-air collision between two helicopters near the Sea World theme park on Monday.





The fourth victim is a 36-year-old woman from Glenmore Park in western Sydney.





A 33-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son from Geelong West and a 10-year-old from Glenmore Park who were on board the same helicopter were rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital.



