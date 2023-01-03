SBS Greek

Tragedy with 4 dead after two helicopters crash at Sea World theme park

HELICOPTER COLLISION GOLD COAST

Τέσσερις άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους και τρεις ακόμη τραυματίστηκαν σοβαρά Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT/AAPIMAGE

Published 3 January 2023 at 1:37pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
In the worst possible way, 2023 kicked off in Australia. Two helicopters collided in the air at Gold Coast, resulting in the deaths of four people and serious injuries to three others.

KEY POINTS
  • Four people died in the crash
  • Two children and a young mother were seriously injured
  • The second helicopter landed safely
An Australian pilot named Ashley Jenkinson and two British nationals, believed to be husband and wife, are among four people who died in a horrific crash in Gold Coast after a mid-air collision between two helicopters near the Sea World theme park on Monday.

The fourth victim is a 36-year-old woman from Glenmore Park in western Sydney.

A 33-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son from Geelong West and a 10-year-old from Glenmore Park who were on board the same helicopter were rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The 10-year-old remains in a critical condition, the mother in a serious but stable condition, while her son is being treated in a stable condition.
