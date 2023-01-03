Tragedy with 4 dead after two helicopters crash at Sea World theme park

KEY POINTS
- Four people died in the crash
- Two children and a young mother were seriously injured
- The second helicopter landed safely
An Australian pilot named Ashley Jenkinson and two British nationals, believed to be husband and wife, are among four people who died in a horrific crash in Gold Coast after a mid-air collision between two helicopters near the Sea World theme park on Monday.
The fourth victim is a 36-year-old woman from Glenmore Park in western Sydney.
A 33-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son from Geelong West and a 10-year-old from Glenmore Park who were on board the same helicopter were rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital.
The 10-year-old remains in a critical condition, the mother in a serious but stable condition, while her son is being treated in a stable condition.