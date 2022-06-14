"Turkey can not achieve an easy victory with Greece"

However, the Turkish Foreign Minister, from the Occupied Territories of Cyprus, where he was on an official visit, accused Greece of violating international law, increasing the tension and emphasizing that "Greece goes to the international community, cries everywhere and claims that "Turkey will attack us today-tomorrow," said Mevlüt Çavuşoλουlu.





"There are issues in Greece that violate international law, we explained them one by one with our letters that we sent to the UN. Greece can not give legal answers to these, it makes demagoguery, it increases the tension, Greece goes to the international community and cries everywhere and claims that Turkey will attack us today-tomorrow."





The Turkish president stated that he was defending the guaranteed rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean: "We do not infringe on the rights of anyone, nor do we give our rights to thieves. We will never allow what is ours to be taken away from us through intimidation, threats and tricks," said Tayyip Erdogan.





The Deputy Minister of Education of Greece, Angelos Syrigos, spoke to ERT about the possibility of an immediate hot episode with Turkey, estimating that Greece is not a target for an easy victory.





"No one can know when he gets involved in these situations, if there will be a hot episode, many times it can be done by mistake. My assessment is that Erdogan seeks easy victories, to give them to the world. Greece is not suitable for such a thing, it is neither Syria, nor Iraq, nor PKK, nor Armenia, nor as Cyprus was in 1974. It is a very powerful military country, it can not achieve easy victory, so the chance of a hot episode is limited, I believe that he will try to act in Syria, but there he must have the consent of Russia and America, he has not succeeded yet. So we are in a situation that is sharpening verbally and will continue to sharpen."





Speaking to Militaire news, retired Lieutenant General Stefanos Andrianis estimated that everything is done to control the channel in the Aegean, which leads to the port of Alexandroupolis.





However, the statement of the NATO Secretary General on the legitimate concerns of Turkey on the issue of terrorism, on the occasion of the veto of Sweden and Finland's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance, caused new concern. Undersecretary of Education Angelos Syrigos estimates that statements such as that of Mr. Stoltenberg "send a very bad message to Turkey, that they are leaving me, there is room, I can continue."





At the same time, Turkish media claimed that an illegal immigrant from Afghanistan had been killed by Greek fire in Evros. The Greek authorities denied such incident, the Minister of Civil Protection, Takis Theodorikakos wrote on Twitter that:





"Turkey has a burdensome past in instrumentalizing illegal immigrants. Let's finally abandon the fake news about Greek shootings in Evros ".









The Hellenic Police Headquarters announced that: the described or similar incident has never happened and therefore relevant reports are non-existent and do not correspond to reality.





It is also noted that "all the actions of the Greek Police for the protection of the country's borders are always carried out on the basis of national, EU and international law as well as respect for human rights."



