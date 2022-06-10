This podcast is only available in Greek.
Turkey calls on Greece to be prudent ... so as not to regret it
Source: MFA.GR
The Turkish president with a series of tweets in the Greek language calls on "Greece to be prudent, so that it does not regret it like a century ago". Earlier, the Greek Foreign Ministry released 16 maps with which record the Turkish revisionism from 1974 until today, while the Greek Prime Minister commented: "We have a neighbor who, the more isolated he gets, the more furious he becomes..."
Share