New treatment 100% eradicated cancer in a few, but very lucky

Titles like "Cancer wast 100% cleared out of patients", "historic new promising cancer treatment", seem too good to be true. Yet a new drug trial conducted in the United States found that every patient treated in the experiment had a successful remission of their cancer. In the first 12 patients after 6 months of treatment without surgery or chemotherapy, the rectal cancers disappeared completely.





The drug, called dostarlimab and sold under the brand name Jemperli, is an immunotherapy drug used to treat endometrial cancer, but this was the first clinical trial to see if it was equally effective against rectal cancer tumors.





The first data in a total of 12 patients show that it is 100% effective. "It's the dream of every scientist looking for a cure for cancer," oncologist Dr. Andrea Cercek.





It is worth noting that positive results have been observed in patients with tumors that have a specific genetic mutation (MMRd), which occurs in about 5-10% of patients with rectal cancer. However, MMRd mutations can also make cancer cells more vulnerable to immunotherapy. In this case it releases immune cell restrictions so they can kill cancer cells more effectively, Dr Andrea Cercek explains.





After these first extremely positive results, now the scientific at MSC team wants to try this treatment in patients with other types of cancer, such as stomach and pancreas, while it is worth researching in earlier stages of cancer, before it can metastasize.

Let's try it before cancer metastasizes, as a first line of treatment.

About 3/4 of the patients have experienced mild or moderate side effects such as:nausea, rash, itching and fatigue but none has had a recurrence of their cancer. This drug treatment already has rappid approval for use in endometrial and breast cancers at the US, EU and under certain conditions and in Australia.





This podcast is in Greek.



