SBS Greek

Guτerres: multinationals filling their bank accounts while emptying the world of its natural gifts

SBS Greek

Fish and the coral in the great barrier reef

ปลาและปะการังในเกรท แบริเออร์ รีฟ (Great Barrier Reef) Credit: Unsplash/Giorgia Doglioni

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 December 2022 at 6:11pm
Presented by Dina Gerolymou
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

UN's SG Antonio Guterres took aim at multinational corporations which, he said, are “filling their bank accounts while emptying our world of its natural gifts,” and making ecosystems “playthings of profit,” and condemned the concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a tiny number of mega-rich individuals.

Published 7 December 2022 at 6:11pm
Presented by Dina Gerolymou
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mr. Guterres warned that “humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction” and condemned the role of multinationals in destroying the natural environment, saying that:

“Multinationals are filling their bank accounts emptying our world of the gifts of nature”. Guterres went on to say that “With its insatiable appetite for uncontrolled and unequal economic development, humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction” and that we use nature “as a toilet and therefore commit suicide by proxy”;

today we are not in harmony with nature, instead we play a very different purpose”: the “cacophony of chaos, with instruments of destruction”, as the UN Secretary General put it.
READ MORE

Κηρύξτε κατάσταση κλιματικής έκτακτης ανάγκης, λέει ο Γκουτέρες στους παγκόσμιους ηγέτες

It has also called for effective and immediate action in the past. Two years ago, he called on world leaders to declare a climate emergency. In recent months, however, his fiery complaints have targeted multinationals as well as government subsidies in the fossil fuel sector, and

more than 190 countries are taking part in the COP15 conference.

The conference begins today Wednesday, December 7 and will end on Monday, December 19. They

need to reach an agreement with a ten-year horizon on nature and prevent the mass extinction of species. Guterres warned, for the umpteenth time, that the loss of ecosystems cost humanity very dearly. The cost he said are “job loss, hunger, disease and death” as well as higher prices on water, food and energy.
READ MORE

Παράδειγμα προς αποφυγή η Αυστραλία, υποστηρίζει ο γγ του ΟΗΕ

Among the twenty or so objectives to be discussed, there is also the “milestone” ambition, known as 30x30: that is to declare at least 30% of the world's land and seas protected by 2030;

currently around 17% of land is included in a protective programme. The corresponding figure for the oceans does not exceed 8%.

According to this year's UN assessment more than one million species of the natural kingdom are threatened with extinction and their rate of extinction is the fastest in the last ten thousand years.

Related content
READ MORE

"Kόκκινος συναγερμός" για τον πλανήτη η έκθεση του ΟΗΕ

READ MORE

Γκουτέρες: κομβικής σημασίας το 2021 για το περιβάλλον

READ MORE

Τα bandicoots σώθηκαν απο εξαφάνιση στη Βικτώρια

READ MORE

Αυστραλή επιστήμονας δίνει το όνομα της Γκρέτας Τούνμπεργκ σε εξάποδο

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Greek main bulletin.jpg

News bulletin in Greek, 07.12.22

Morocco players celebrate at full time after defeating Spain on penalties during Morocco v Spain match of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar on December 6, 2022.

Morocco made history - Portugal scored six goals without Ronaldo

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Edi Rama apologises to the Greek Prime Minister for his remarks that Greece deceived Europe

thumbnail_Young Australians are worried about the future (Getty).jpg

Many young Aussies are pessimistic about the future