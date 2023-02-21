Unions warn of silicosis epidemic from the processing of engineered stone products

KEY POINTS Silicosis is an incurable lung disease

It is caused by particles of crystalline dioxide

Six hundred thousand workers are exposed to it

When a biopsy revealed Jo McNeill had a potentially fatal lung disease, the quarry administration worker was stunned.





“I was told I had silicosis and I had no idea what silicosis was. I had been working in admin for just under 10 years and I had worked in safety. I ran safety meetings. I did everything in toolbox safety. How did I not know what crystalline silica dust is. Now I have silicosis. And this is definitely preventable”, she said





The site safety representative worked in a building as far as ninety metres away from the crushing machine where silica dust was produced.



