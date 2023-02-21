Unions warn of silicosis epidemic from the processing of engineered stone products

KEY POINTS
- Silicosis is an incurable lung disease
- It is caused by particles of crystalline dioxide
- Six hundred thousand workers are exposed to it
When a biopsy revealed Jo McNeill had a potentially fatal lung disease, the quarry administration worker was stunned.
“I was told I had silicosis and I had no idea what silicosis was. I had been working in admin for just under 10 years and I had worked in safety. I ran safety meetings. I did everything in toolbox safety. How did I not know what crystalline silica dust is. Now I have silicosis. And this is definitely preventable”, she said
The site safety representative worked in a building as far as ninety metres away from the crushing machine where silica dust was produced.
The 37-year-old single mother-of-two now faces an uncertain future.