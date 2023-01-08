United Cup: elimination with head held high for Greece

KEY POINTS Stefanos Tsitsipas the only one who won

Great "double" for PAOK in the Super League

PAS passed from Livadia with ease

After a great battle, Stefanos Tsitsipas managed to pull off the upset against Matteo Berettini, winning 2-1 sets (4-6, 7-6, 6-3).





This was Greece's only victory against the Italians, which was not enough to give our team the qualification to the final.





Unfortunately for Greece, the continuation was not as similar with Valentini Grammatikopoulou, who was preferred at the last moment over Despina Papamichael, due to her positive history against Lucia Bronzetti, suffering a 2-0 set defeat (6-2, 6-3).



In the fifth and last match of the semifinals, in the mixed doubles, Greece played with Petros Tsitsipas and Valentini Grammatikopoulou and lost 2-1 (6-3, 4-6, 10-5) to Rosatello and Vavasori.





The Italian team, with an overall score of 4-1, secured the ticket leading to the final of the newly created event, where they will face the United States today.



Victories for PAOK and PAS

In football for the 17th round of the Greek Super League, PAOK and PAS Giannina achieved two great away wins.





PAOK prevailed over Lamia and are now tied for second place in the standings with AEK Athens.



