'Vibrating with life': Christian Orthodox icons in Australia's prestigious MOMA museum

'Heavenly Beings: Icons of the Christian Orthodox World is the first exhibition at Mona comprising only old art and the largest ever showing in Australia of jewel-like icons and related treasures—dating from around 1350 to 1900.





More than 140 devotional objects depicting saints, virgins and other Christian holy subjects will together reveal centuries of spiritual and aesthetic tradition.



LISTEN TO Mona's Senior Research Curator Jane Clark on exhibition 'Heavenly Beings: Icons of the Christian Orthodox world' Charting a journey rich in universally human emotion, the exhibition intersects with Mona's interest in what drives behaviour and the ultimate biological motivation for things we earthbound beings do.





Mona curator Jane Clark says: ‘Visitors certainly need not be religious believers to enjoy the sheer beauty and emotional power of these artworks.





While painting an icon may begin from an act of piety, the resulting object also lives as a work of art far beyond its original purpose.



Heavenly Beings: Icons of the Christian Orthodox World / Mona/Jesse HunnifordImage Courtesy Museum of Old and New Art, Hobart, Tasmania, Australia “We can look at the icon as a ‘window into heaven’, as believers believe; but also as a looking glass, through which we may glimpse the deeper purposes—deeper than awe and transcendence, than culture or a higher power—that are served by human creativity.’





Heavenly Beings explores the continuity and vitality of icon painting, largely in Russia, Crete and mainland Greece, in subjects vibrating with life against shimmering gold leaf surrounds.





A number of Ethiopian, Egyptian, Syrian, Balkan and Palestinian icons are vivid reminders of other traditions that have flourished throughout the far-flung but interconnected Orthodox world, while retaining their distinctive local histories and meanings.



The circular design of the exhibition is suggestive of a sacred space, hinting at ritual, procession and contemplation.





Thematically arranged and revealing continuities across time and place, there are variant images of Christ the Saviour, Mary ‘Mother of God’, and events marked by their holy feast days.





The exhibition is built around the important collection of John McCarthy AO, with additional icons generously loaned by private collectors and public institutions.



Most have never been on public display in Australia before, offering a rare look at works that may be unfamiliar, yet evocative, to visitors.





As well as painted icons, there are exquisite silver crosses, portable altars, holy books, and an 18th-century pilgrim’s ‘memento map’, the personalised souvenir of one devout man’s journey to the Holy Sepulchre inside the walled City of Jerusalem.

