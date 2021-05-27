Victoria "locked" for seven days

A symptomless delivery driver visited a number of Melbourne venues and has sparked the alert Source: Getty Images

The Victorian government has announced a new seven day lockdown after the COVID-19 cluster in Melbourne's north expanded to 26 infections, as 11 new cases were diagnosed.

This podcast is available in Greek.

