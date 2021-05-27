Victoria "locked" for seven days

Victoria "locked" for seven daysPlay05:29A symptomless delivery driver visited a number of Melbourne venues and has sparked the alert Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.16MB) The Victorian government has announced a new seven day lockdown after the COVID-19 cluster in Melbourne's north expanded to 26 infections, as 11 new cases were diagnosed.This podcast is available in Greek.For more in English visit SBS News.ShareLatest podcast episodesSunday News Bulletin 15.10.23News Release, 14.10.24The universal language and values of music through the eyes of Greek-Australian musician Elizabeth ExintarisThe majority of Australians do not believe that climate change is a matter of urgency