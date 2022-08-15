Victoria to emerge from lockdown this Thursday as state records 1,838 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths

Victorians will emerge from lockdown at midnight on Thursday when the state is expected to have reached the 70 per cent double dose COVID-19 vaccination target.





The state announced 1,838 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Sunday, with 88.05 per cent of Victoria's over-16 population having had one vaccine dose and 65.02 per cent both.





Voicing his pride on Sunday of the five million Victorians who have had at least one vaccine dose, Premier Daniel Andrews said there will be no more restrictions on double-vaccinated Melburnians leaving their home, no more curfew, and no travel limit within metropolitan Melbourne from midnight on Thursday.

Fresh mental health funding as NSW reports 10 COVID-19 deaths and 301 local cases

It comes a day after the state reached its 80 per cent double vaccination target, clearing the way for a further easing of restrictions from Monday.





New South Wales has reported another 301 local cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths, as the state government announces new funding for mental health support and the arts sector.





There are currently 619 coronavirus patients in the state's hospitals, 137 of them in intensive care.





More than 69,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the 24 hours to 8pm Saturday, according to NSW Health.





