Ukraine's president showed a harrowing video of dead civilians to the UN Security Council Tuesday and called for immediate action and "accountability" for apparent Russian atrocities, as fears grow that Russia is preparing new offensives in the east and south.





With global revulsion solidifying over Moscow's prosecution of the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy likened Russia's assault to Nazi war crimes, while Western nations were ramping up their punishments against the Kremlin.