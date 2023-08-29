A recipe that should not be missing from your family table is what we propose in our section "The World of Flavors". It is the walnut cake with chocolate topping,
Coconut cake with chocolate topping
Ingredients you will need:
7 eggs
200g sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
60ml seed oil
200g fine semolina
70g flour
40g cocoa powder
2 teaspoons banking powder
1,5 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. cloves
1/4 tsp. salt
250g grated walnuts
120g grated couverture
For the syrup:
500g water
500g sugar
2 teaspoons orange juice
orange peel
200g couverture finely chopped
200g cream