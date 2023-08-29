Walnut cake with chocolate topping

Istanbul street food, Turkey

A delicious recipe for walnut cake with chocolate topping is proposed by chef Rafail Pateras in the context of the "The World of Flavors" section.

A recipe that should not be missing from your family table is what we propose in our section "The World of Flavors". It is the walnut cake with chocolate topping,

Ingredients you will need:

7 eggs
200g sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
60ml seed oil
200g fine semolina
70g flour
40g cocoa powder
2 teaspoons banking powder
1,5 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. cloves
1/4 tsp. salt
250g grated walnuts
120g grated couverture

For the syrup:
500g water
500g sugar
2 teaspoons orange juice
orange peel
200g couverture finely chopped
200g cream
