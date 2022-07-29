Warne's warning saves former Victorian Minister from possible heart attack

Philip Dalidakis

Source: Philip Dalidakis / FB

Former Victorian minister Philip Dalidakis had a serious health scare. Following the sudden death of famous cricketer Shane Warne he had an angiogram, which showed a 95% blockage and required immediate medical attention.

The tragic, sudden death of Australian cricketer Shane Warne from a suspected heart failure a few months ago left many in shock. After all, he was a famous former champion and only 52 years old. A group of men, among them former Victorian minister Philip Dalidakis, took it as a warning  and commited to undergo a regular medical check-up.

Although only 46 years old, the results of Philip Dalidakis tests were worrying. A following angiogram showed a 95% blockage and the risk of a heart attack was imminent. His cardiologist quickly proceeded with an angioplasty. Philip Dalidakis is one of the fortunate.
As he explained to SBS Greek, even more troubling was the absence of any warning symptoms, like shortness of breath.  Philip Dalidakis calls, regardless of age or gender, for men and women not to neglect basic medical tests, which can diagnose a health issue in time and save lives.

Back to politics? "Never say never"

In the middle of 2019, Philip Dalidakis announced his retirement from active state politics, in order to spend more time with his family and 3 children. 

For the possibility of his return to politics, he prefered to state "never say never". 

He looks forward to traveling with his family to Greece again. In Volos, where his father grew up, but also in Crete, in Sfakia, the place of origin of his great-great-grandfather.

Listen to Philip Dalidakis full interview in English by playing the podcast.
