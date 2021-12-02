“We will burn your shop down’: Melbourne Greek café owner targeted by vandals

Simos Kandias is one of the business owners targeted in an area populated by many Greeks.





In the early morning hours of Monday, he arrived at this Thornbury café finding shattered glass everywhere, big brown bricks and a threatening note left behind mentioning the name of the Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews. Mr Kandias says damages caused by the brick attach at his shop are estimated to cost thousands of dollars to fix Source: Simos Kandias Mr Kandias, like many business owners across the state are obliged by law to follow COVID-19 regulations, including confirming a customer’s vaccination status as a precondition for seated service.





“I’ve no idea why I was targeted, but it’s fair to say those behind it [the attack] are not fans of the vaccine.”





