“We will burn your shop down’: Melbourne Greek café owner targeted by vandals

threatening note on smashed cafe door - right, owner Simos Kandias outside his cafe

Simos Kandias discovered a threatening note taped to his cafe and a brick thrown through its window. Source: Simos Kandias

At least three hospitality venues in the northern Melbourne suburb of Thornbury have been hit by vandalism just days apart. Police believes the attacks are likely linked and motivated by objections to COVID-19 mandates.

Simos Kandias is one of the business owners targeted in an area populated by many Greeks.

In the early morning hours of Monday, he arrived at this Thornbury café finding shattered glass everywhere, big brown bricks and a threatening note left behind mentioning the name of the Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews.
smashed cafe window
Mr Kandias says damages caused by the brick attach at his shop are estimated to cost thousands of dollars to fix Source: Simos Kandias
Mr Kandias, like many business owners across the state are obliged by law to follow COVID-19 regulations, including confirming a customer’s vaccination status as a precondition for seated service.

“I’ve no idea why I was targeted, but it’s fair to say those behind it [the attack] are not fans of the vaccine.”

Listen to the interview in Greek.
LISTEN TO
“We will burn your shop down’: Melbourne Greek café owner targeted by vandals image

‘Δεν ξέρω γιατί έγινα στόχος’: Απείλησαν Έλληνα επιχειρηματία Μελβούρνης λόγω μέτρων COVID

SBS Greek

02/12/202107:36
