Why a Greek-Australian grocer got upset and went viral?

Giannis Kapiris.

Giannis Kapiris. Source: St Bernards Fruit and Veg Market

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Why a Greek-Australian grocer got upset and went viral?

LISTEN TO
Why a Greek-Australian grocer got upset and went viral? image

Ελληνο-Αυστραλός μανάβης γίνεται viral εξαιτίας... της ακρίβειας!

SBS Greek

02/07/202206:06
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Australia, France, Alliance, 'New Era': Albanese meets Macron

Lady Lash: An Indigenous - Greek "Spiritual Misfit"

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government