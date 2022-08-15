Why Pacific children will be affected by COVID-19 for years to come

A World Vision report released on Monday details how job losses, for unaffordability and family violence have all increased because of the pandemic.





The children of the Solomon Islands may seem blissfully unaware of the pandemic, but COVID-19 is affecting them in ways that could impact their lives for years to come.





With borders closed for nearly two years, economies across the Pacific are in tatters.





Many of the region’s traditional drivers of growth including tourism, agriculture, and labour mobility, have all but dried up.



