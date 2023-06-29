With the participation of students from Sparta, the robotics competition starts tomorrow in Sydney

Students of the 3rd High School of Sparta are in Sydney, in order to participate in an international robotics competition held at Macquarie University.





This participation was made possible thanks to the financial support of the Laconian Federation, which consists of six clubs in New South Wales, representing various regions of Laconia.





The students excelled in a robotics competition, securing their participation in the equivalent hosted by the Australian university, with schools from other countries.





Speaking to SBS Greek, the team's coach and Mathematics teacher of the 3rd High School of Sparta, Kostas Bobas, referred to the rules of the competition.



"This competition is the same one we participated in Greece. It has exactly the same specifications, exactly the same rules in the robot game part as the work that the children have done in Greece. It's just changing the language," he said.





The young Spartans proceeded to build, with recyclable materials, a project that would contribute to saving energy by taking advantage of the vibrations caused by the movements of the athletes on the field, using piezoelectric elements.



The second coach of the team and Director of the Public Central Library of Sparta, Dimitris Sagiannis, described the way in which the children managed to excel.





"The children qualified for the regional competition organised by the Sparta Library in the Peloponnese. They went to Thessaloniki with this project and the robot we built from scratch and we qualified with second and third place in different sections within the competition. Now we have come here to be able to compete for a place at the world level. I have to say that although the children started very late compared to other teams in Greece for this competition, they managed to qualify and excel both with the presentation of the project and with the construction of a robotic device that we built.



