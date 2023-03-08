Women in Australia are paid at least $1 million less than a man

KEY POINTS
- Today is International Women's Day
- Wage differences are not only about income
- Plumber the most male-dominated profession
Today's International Women's Day celebrates the achievements of women around the world, but it is also a reminder of the discrimination they face in the workplace and beyond.
The State of Women Report Card, released today, draws on the rich data available to provide a picture of what life will be like for women in Australia in 2023.
This report outlines the challenges faced by women and girls in the country, in their careers and professional lives, during parenthood and family life, and in later life.