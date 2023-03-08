Women in Australia are paid at least $1 million less than a man

Women eating out

Στα θετικά της έκθεσης είναι το γεγονός ότι το μισθολογικό χάσμα μεταξύ των δύο φύλων κλείνει Source: Pixabay

The State of Women Report Card has been released by the Australian Government. The data shows that the country has made great progress towards gender equality, but there are indications that in some areas progress is slowing or stalling.

KEY POINTS
  • Today is International Women's Day
  • Wage differences are not only about income
  • Plumber the most male-dominated profession
Today's International Women's Day celebrates the achievements of women around the world, but it is also a reminder of the discrimination they face in the workplace and beyond.

The State of Women Report Card, released today, draws on the rich data available to provide a picture of what life will be like for women in Australia in 2023.

This report outlines the challenges faced by women and girls in the country, in their careers and professional lives, during parenthood and family life, and in later life.
