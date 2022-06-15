Mr Antonis Maglis, social educator at Pronia in Melbourne, talks to SBS Greek about the hidden and not so hidden aspects of this issue, that often is described as 'the hidden epidemic'.
World Day against Elderly Abuse: the picture in the Greek Community
Ο κ. Αντώνης Μαγκλής(δεύτερος από δεξιά) με ηλικιωμένους στην σημερινή εκδήλωση για τις διακρίσεις με βάση την ηλικία της Seniors' Rights στη Μελβούρνη Source: supplied by Antonis Maglis
Elderly abuse is a social phenomenon and noone is immune. Neglect, violence, financial and emotional pressure and ageism are among the biggest problems.
