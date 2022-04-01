Yiayia’s dating advice makes its way to Melbourne Comedy Festival

They both feature in Jacinda Patty’s Tinder Cindy , a 50-minute show, centered around a young woman having returned to Australia after travelling the globe.





Protagonist Cindy finds herself broke and single, hosted at her grandma’s, desperate for dating tips.





The stories of Jacinda’s real-life migrant grandmothers – Maltese Alma and Greek Amalia - are blended in the script, as well as the comedian’s own experience. Tinder Cindy incorporates the stories of Jacinda's both grandmothers Source: Jacinda Patty The show appears to be all about rare encounters: active on Tinder Cindy interacts with grandma who got married shortly after the first date, Zorba meets Beyonce and you can also expect some jazz and a love affair with Greek and Maltese food.





But beyond jokes and laughter, Jacinda hopes the show can convey a deeper message to the audience

I want the audience to look at their grandmothers like women. They’re just older but they are women.

Listen to segments of the interview conducted with Jacinda in English in the Greek radio feature.





LISTEN TO Όταν η Ελληνίδα γιαγιά δίνει συμβουλές για ραντεβού στην εγγονή SBS Greek 01/04/2022 06:17 Play



