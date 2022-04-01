Yiayia’s dating advice makes its way to Melbourne Comedy Festival

Amalia, Alma, Jacinda Patty

Jacinda Patty (inset) with grandmothers Amalia Varipatis from Crete, Greece and Maltese Alma Yallouris born in Suez. Source: Jacinda Patty

Melbourne’s International Comedy Festival is back on. And out of all the unexpected guests on stage, a Greek and a Maltese grandmother top the list.

They both feature in Jacinda Patty’s Tinder Cindy, a 50-minute show, centered around a young woman having returned to Australia after travelling the globe.

Protagonist Cindy finds herself broke and single, hosted at her grandma’s, desperate for dating tips.

The stories of Jacinda’s real-life migrant grandmothers – Maltese Alma and Greek Amalia - are blended in the script, as well as the comedian’s own experience.
Jacinda (L) with grandmother Alma and (R) yiayia Amalia
Tinder Cindy incorporates the stories of Jacinda's both grandmothers Source: Jacinda Patty
The show appears to be all about rare encounters: active on Tinder Cindy interacts with grandma who got married shortly after the first date, Zorba meets Beyonce and you can also expect some jazz and a love affair with Greek and Maltese food.

But beyond jokes and laughter, Jacinda hopes the show can convey a deeper message to the audience
I want the audience to look at their grandmothers like women. They’re just older but they are women.
Listen to segments of the interview conducted with Jacinda in English in the Greek radio feature.

LISTEN TO
Yiayia’s dating advice makes its way to Melbourne Comedy Festival image

Όταν η Ελληνίδα γιαγιά δίνει συμβουλές για ραντεβού στην εγγονή

SBS Greek

01/04/202206:17


For more on Tinder Cindy visit the
Melbourne International Comedy Festival page
.

